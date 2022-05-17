Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control — a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession. The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result. “What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way,” Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference. “And we’re going to keep pushing until we see that.”