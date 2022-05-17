US to ease a few economic sanctions against Venezuela

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States government is moving to ease a few economic sanctions on Venezuela in a gesture meant to encourage resumed negotiations between the U.S.-backed opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro. That’s according to two senior U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the formal announcement hasn’t been made. The changes will allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with the state-owned oil company, PDVSA, but not to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin. They would also remove a nephew of Venezuela’s first lady from a sanctions list. The officials say the changes were requested by opposition leaders.