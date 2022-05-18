2022 is the year of all-inclusive travel, and here’s why

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

Many major hotel chains are embracing all-inclusive offerings. For example, Hyatt recently announced an integration with AMR Collection brands, a group of about 100 all-inclusive resorts. Others, including Walt Disney World Resort, are workshopping the all-inclusive model, offering more specialized entertainment or outdoor access. These vacation packages are attractive to travelers in 2022, as paying for the bulk of travel expenses at once makes it easier to budget. For others, the opulence coupled with the minimal headache of planning every component of a trip is worth the higher price tag.