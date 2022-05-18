4 EU nations to harness North Sea wind for green transition

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four EU countries plan to speed up the continent’s green transition and help wean it off Russian energy imports through a large new project to build wind farms in the North Sea. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday her country, together with Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, “want to increase our total offshore wind capacity fourfold by 2030 and tenfold by 2050” to provide energy to 230 million European households. The four countries would be able “to deliver more than half of all offshore wind needed to reach climate neutrality in the European Union.” All four countries have North Sea coast lines where new windmill farms would be raised.