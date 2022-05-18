Big dreams for new Warner Bros. Discovery in ad presentation

By DAVID BAUDER and LYNN ELBER

AP Entertainment Writers

In what was essentially the company’s public debut, executives at the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant showed they have big dreams. Its leader, David Zaslav, portrayed the company as effectively a fifth broadcast television network in the United States, and said the goal was to build the most dynamic media and entertainment company in the world. The company was holding its first “upfront” presentation, where content companies present their wares to Madison Avenue executives in the hope that they invest in ads. The presentation featured Jennifer Hudson trying out her new role as a talk show host, and a colorful appearance by singer Lizzo.