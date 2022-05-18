Cardinal: Pope ordered auditor to resign over spying charge

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican cardinal has shed light on a scandal that had sparked questions about the Vatican’s commitment to financial transparency and accountability. Cardinal Angelo Becciu testified Wednesday that Pope Francis himself ordered the resignation of the Vatican’s first auditor general, because the auditor no longer had his trust. The falling out came after Libero Milone apparently engaged an outside investigative firm to spy on Vatican hierarchs. His ouster had long been cited by Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican’s former financial czar, as evidence of possible shady dealings by Becciu and the secretariat of state and a step back in the Vatican’s efforts at financial transparency and reform.