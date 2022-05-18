North Korea’s suspected COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported 262,270 more suspected COVID-19 infections as its pandemic caseload nears 2 million. The new suspected cases were reported Thursday, a week after the country acknowledged its outbreak and scrambled to slow transmissions. North Korea’s outbreak could be worse than officially reported because the country lacks virus tests and because of the possibility of underreporting deaths to soften the political impact on authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea’s anti-virus headquarters says more than 1.98 million have become ill with feverish symptoms since late April, which are mostly believed to be caused by the coronavirus Omicron variant.