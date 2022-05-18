Qatar to boost investment in Spain by $4.9 billion

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Qatar is set to boost investments in Spain by $4.9 billion in the coming years as it piggybacks on the rollout of the European Union’s pandemic recovery plan. Qatar’s Emir Shekih Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made the announcement at a gala dinner held Tuesday by Spanish King Felipe VI. The details of the investments were not made public beyond Spain’s government saying that they would help guarantee the country’s “energy security” and its transition to a “green economy.” With Europe scrambling to find alternatives to Russian energy, energy-rich Qatar is positioned to help fill the gap. The emir met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday to sign several agreements in Madrid.