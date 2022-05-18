US, banks, unveil plan to ease food crisis from Russia’s war

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

BONN, Germany (AP) — Ahead of the G7 finance ministers’ meetings, the U.S. Treasury, several global development banks and other groups have unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Treasury announced Wednesday that several global development banks are “working swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops. Tens of billions will be spent supporting farmers, addressing the fertilizer supply crisis, and developing land for food production, among other issues.