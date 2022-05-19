Germany says pandemic not over as court OKs vaccine mandate

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach noted the sharp rise in cases in some Asian countries such as North Korea but also parts of Europe. Lauterbach said that “in Germany, too, an average of 130 to 150 people are dying every day due to the pandemic.” Lauterbach was holding a two-day meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven leading democracies on Thursday and Friday. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra had been due to attend in person but tested positive in Berlin on Wednesday. Separately, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court announced it had rejected complaints against compulsory vaccinations for health care workers.