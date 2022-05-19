McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

McDonald’s said Thursday it has begun the process of selling its Russian business to one of its licensees in the country. The Chicago burger giant said Alexander Govor, who operates 25 restaurants in Siberia, has agreed to buy McDonald’s 850 Russian restaurants and operate them under a new brand. McDonald’s didn’t disclose the sale price. McDonald’s announced Monday that it was pulling out of the Russian market after more than 30 years because of the war in Ukraine.The sale agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close within a few weeks, McDonald’s said.