Russia-Ukraine war impact draws focus of G7 finance leaders

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — Finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies on Thursday will deal with the immediate effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, overtaking their more ambitious plans to reform the global economy. A refugee crisis, high inflation, food insecurity exacerbated by the war and climate change, and the ramifications of a multiyear pandemic are just a few issues drawing leaders’ attention. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the meeting’s host, said he’s hopeful the world’s leading democracies can agree on further funding for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.