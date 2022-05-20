G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies and global financial institutions are providing $19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine’s public finances, Germany’s finance minister said Friday. Christian Lindner told reporters that $9.5 billion of that amount was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers this week. He says the goal is to ensure that Ukraine’s financial situation doesn’t impact Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Russia’s invasion.