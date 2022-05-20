Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:54 AM

G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven leading economies and global financial institutions are providing $19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine’s public finances, Germany’s finance minister said Friday. Christian Lindner told reporters that $9.5 billion of that amount was mobilized at meetings of the G-7 finance ministers this week. He says the goal is to ensure that Ukraine’s financial situation doesn’t impact Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Russia’s invasion.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content