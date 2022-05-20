Germany’s Schroeder to quit Rosneft board as backlash mounts

BERLIN (AP) — Russian state energy company Rosneft says former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder plans to leave its board of directors as a backlash over his ties with Russia and its energy sector mounts. Schroeder is the chairman of Rosneft’s board. The company said Friday that Schroeder announced “the impossibility of extending his powers on the board of directors.” The announcement came a day after German lawmakers agreed to strip Schroeder of his taxpayer-funded office and staff. Schroeder led Germany from 1998 to 2005. He has become increasingly isolated in recent months due to his work for state-controlled Russian energy companies.