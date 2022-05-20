Report: G7 countries set to approve $18 billion for Ukraine

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (AP) — Germany’s finance minister says the Group of Seven leading economies are set to agree on more than $18 billion in aid for Ukrainian defense efforts. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Bloomberg Television in an interview Friday that “it’s a very good signal that the G-7 nations are standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine because they are not only defending themselves, they are defending our values.” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other leaders spoke this week about the need for allies to put together enough additional aid to help Ukraine “get through” the Russian invasion. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury Department and the German finance ministry declined to verify the amount of aid.