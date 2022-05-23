Contractor quitting puts Shell in spotlight over climate

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A longtime contractor for Shell has accusing the oil and gas company of “double talk” by saying it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions while working on tapping new sources of fossil fuel. Safety consultant Caroline Dennett said Monday that she was ending her links with the company and urged others in the fossil fuel industry to do likewise. She claimed in a public post on LinkedIn that Shell wasn’t winding down on fossil fuels. Shell insisted it was committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The company is due to hold its annual general meeting for shareholders Tuesday. It said it has set targets for the short, medium and long term and is already investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy.