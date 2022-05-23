Global Citizen NOW summit seeks solutions for global issues

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The statistics discussed at the inaugural Global Citizen NOW conference were bleak. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed 100 million people back into lives of extreme poverty. Up to 243 million people could face food insecurity between now and November due to the war in Ukraine. Yet Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says he feels optimistic. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the world can unite to fight a crisis when it needs to. Evans and dozens of speakers from the worlds of business, politics, culture and philanthropy gathered in New York for the two-day summit that ended Monday expressed hope that same united effort can be applied to help curb climate change, food insecurity and extreme poverty.