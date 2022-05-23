Zelenskyy’s speech is focus of 1st day of Davos gathering

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A virtual keynote speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be a focus of the first day of the World Economic Forum gathering of corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs. The event has kicked off Monday in Davos, Switzerland. The village in the Swiss Alps has been transformed into a glitzy venue for the four-day confab ostensibly dedicated to making the world a better place. The event is resuming in person after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the attendees, there’s much to tackle amid soaring food and fuel prices, Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate change, inequality and persistent health crises.