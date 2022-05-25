China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a game-changing bid by China to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security” and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries, increase cooperation on cyber network governance, and set up cultural exchanges. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting several of the countries he hopes will endorse the so-called Common Development Vision.