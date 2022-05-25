Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. The move away from daily cleaning gained traction during the pandemic, and industry insiders say it’s driven by customer preferences. But others say it has more to do with profit and has allowed hotels to cut their number of housekeepers. The change comes at a time when many of the mostly immigrant women who take these jobs are still reeling from lost work during coronavirus shutdowns.