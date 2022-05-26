Davos ends with Germany pushing global work on climate, war

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed hopes for global cooperation on climate change, hunger and war as dozens of climate activists demonstrated in the Swiss town of Davos. Both came on the last day of the World Economic Forum’s meeting of global elites. It ended Thursday with many words but little concrete action to solve the world’s most pressing crises. The Davos gathering has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, rising food and fuel prices, and signs that governments aren’t doing enough to fight global warming. That has doused many moods in the face of a can-do spirit by many innovators and entrepreneurs in Davos.