Macy’s raises annual profit outlook on strong Q1 results

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers’ return to occasion dressing helped to power Macy’s fiscal first-quarter results, and the department store chain raised its annual earnings outlook even as surging inflation is crimping Americans’ budgets. The performance, announced Thursday, was among the few bright spots in a pile of reports from retailers that showed rising costs for everything from labor to shipping. Macy’s, along with others, are also adjusting to quickly changing shopping behavior as consumers go back to the office and resume normal lives. They’re going out to restaurants and doing more activities while buying less stuff that focuses on activities around the home.