A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside’s $1B deal

The proposed settlement of more than $1 billion as compensation for the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse is far from the largest in U.S. history. Even adding in the $96 million proposed for property owners in the Champlain Towers South disaster wouldn’t bring it close to the biggest such legal deals. Those include settlements in the wake of Sept. 11 and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig explosion, as well as a 2008 deal over Enron’s accounting fraud scandal and a 1998 settlement involving four cigarette makers.