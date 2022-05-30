EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have reached a compromise to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary. The watered-down embargo agreed on Monday covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. EU Council President Charles Michel says the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.