EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, seek a solution

By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to agree on an oil embargo against Russia over its war on Ukraine. Divisions over a new sanctions package that would, among other things, target Russian oil are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders on Monday to set aside their differences. He wants the EU to stop sending billions to Moscow for energy imports. Zelenskyy says only through hefty sanctions will Russia be forced to “start seeking peace.” But Hungary is leading opposition to an oil embargo, backed by Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. A compromise could involve targeting only Russian oil transported to Europe by sea.