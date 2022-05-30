EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution

By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine. But divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new sanctions package are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the bloc’s leaders in a video message that they must remain united and target Russia’s lucrative energy sector. He wants the EU to stop sending billions to Moscow for energy imports. But Hungary is leading opposition to an oil embargo, backed by Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. EU officials now are working on a compromise plan to target only Russian oil transported by sea.