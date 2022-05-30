EU leaders divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution

By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine. But divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new sanctions package are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the 27 leaders by video on Monday evening. He’s demanding that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and stop sending billions to Moscow for energy imports. But Hungary is leading opposition to an oil embargo, backed by Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. EU officials are working on a plan to target only oil transported by sea. That would not hit the three countries, which depend on Russian oil coming in via pipelines.