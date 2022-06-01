Biden cites strain on families from infant formula shortage

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging the strain on families from nationwide shortages of infant formula. He’s meeting manufacturers while his administration tries to address the situation by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. The White House says a third round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, from producer Kendamil in Britain. Shipments from Bubs Australia will be delivered next week as well. Biden says, “There’s nothing more stressful than feeling you can’t get what your child needs.” The president says that as a “father and a grandfather,” he understands how difficult the shortages have been for parents and their children.