Delta hikes Q2 revenue outlook on sharply higher airfares

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Delta Air Lines is boosting its outlook for second-quarter revenue because it expects phenomenal demand for travel this summer. The airline said Wednesday that it expects second-quarter adjusted revenue will be back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, and revenue per seat will be higher than originally expected. CEO Ed Bastian says travelers are paying more for any type of seat, from basic to premium. He says average prices this summer will be up around 30% on average — a jump he says the airline has never seen before. But Delta is also facing surging prices for jet fuel and other expenses, primarily labor.