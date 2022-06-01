Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:38 AM

Libya oil company says broken pipeline causes crude spill

BY SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say a pipeline rupture is spewing thousands of barrels of oil into the desert, as workers scramble to seal off the leak. The damage to a land pipeline linking the Sarir oil field to the Tobruk terminal on the Mediterranean was the latest blow to Libya’s struggling oil industry, as renewed tensions again divide the chaos-stricken country. The Arabian Gulf Oil Company, which operates the pipeline, estimates that some 22,000 barrels a day were being lost from the leak, which started Tuesday. It posted footage of the spill and said efforts to stop it were still underway.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content