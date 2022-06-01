Top EU official says Croatia ready to join the euro in 2023

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Croatia is ready to join the group of countries using the euro single currency at the start of next year. The move, should it go ahead on Jan 1. 2023, would bring to 20 the number of countries using the euro. But the commission’s recommendation must first be approved by member countries, probably in the first half of July. Von der Leyen said Wednesday that the move “will make Croatia’s economy stronger, bringing benefits to its citizens, businesses and society at large. Croatia’s adoption of the euro will also make the euro stronger.”