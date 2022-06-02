Coal pile slide buries, kills 2 at Colorado power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two workers have been killed in a slide on a coal pile at a southern Colorado electricity generating plant. Witnesses say the workers were buried when the slide happened on the 80-foot-tall pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday. Pueblo Fire Department spokesman Erik Duran says rescuers located the bodies of the victims buried beneath 60 feet of coal after a day-long search. Witnesses say the accident happened at a feeder pile for the station’s coal-fired power plant. It is Colorado’s largest and is operated by Xcel Energy. The workers were employed by a contractor to operate and maintain the coal yard at Comanche. What caused the slide is under investigation.