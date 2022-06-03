Amazon executive in charge of consumer business resigns

Associated Press

The Amazon executive in charge of the company’s worldwide consumer business is resigning after 23 years with the company. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote Friday in a company blog post that Dave Clark’s last day will be July 1. Clark wrote in an email he posted on Twitter that he has been discussing his intent to transition out of Amazon for some time. Jassy did not name a replacement for Clark but says he expects to have an update over the next few weeks.