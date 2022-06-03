American Airlines gives rosier outlook for summer revenue

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is joining rivals in predicting a boom in revenue this summer, as people crowd on planes after two years of pandemic. American said Friday that second-quarter revenue will rise 11% to 13% above the same quarter in 2019. That’s even rosier than American’s previous forecast. Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and others have raised their revenue forecasts recently too, as the number of people flying in the United States hovers closer to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, airlines are offering fewer flights than they did in 2019, which is helping them push average fares much higher.