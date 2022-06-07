Goodyear to recall RV tires 9 years after last one was made

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. Goodyear’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for over five years. On Tuesday the agency posted documents on its website saying that it had pressured the company into doing the recall. Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control. The agency began investiating the tires in 2017 after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements. The tires were made from 1996 to 2003. A message was left early Tuesday seeking comment from the Akron, Ohio, company.