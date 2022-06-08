German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government remains committed to phasing out nuclear power despite concerns about rising energy prices and possible future shortages due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants are due to close in December. Opposition parties have called for the lifetimes of Germany’s nuclear plants to be extended. Scholz dismissed the idea, saying a decision had been made to end the use of nuclear power and building new ones would cost billions and take more than a decade. The government separately announced measures Wednesday to temporarily keep additional coal-fired power plants on stand-by for almost two years. The move aims to stave off possible electricity shortages if Russia quickly cuts natural gas supplies.