Russia, Turkey back plan to export grains; Ukraine doubtful

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russia and Turkey say they support a safe corridor in the Black Sea to export Ukrainian grain to global markets. Turkey’s foreign minister hosted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara on Wednesday. A Turkish minister also said that Western sanctions should be lifted against Russia for allowing the grain to be exported. Ukraine was not invited to the talks, and has expressed concern that acceding to Russia’s request to remove mines from its ports could allow Moscow to attack its southern coast. The European Union accused Moscow of “weaponizing” food supplies to gain an advantage in the war.