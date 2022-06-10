EU warns it may act to defend Spain in dispute with Algeria

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Top European Union officials say the bloc is treating the crisis between Algeria and Spain with the “utmost concern.” The bloc is warning that it is prepared to take action to defend the interests of its members. An EU statement criticized Algeria’s decision to suspend a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain, potentially freezing trade between the two countries. The statement came after Spain’s foreign minister traveled to Brussels to talk to EU leaders. The treaty suspension was the latest move by Algeria to pressure Madrid after Spain changed its long-standing policy on the contested territory of Western Sahara. Algeria provides 23% of Spain’s natural gas, and all EU nations are scrambling now to secure energy sources amid the disruptions of the war in Ukraine.