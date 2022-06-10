Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:38 AM

Plant giveaway promotes Thailand’s medical marijuana sector

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s health minister has kicked off a marijuana giveaway, handing out the first 100 seedlings of a planned distribution of 1 million plants a day after the country legalized cultivation and possession of the drug. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has been the driving force behind legalization, presided over the giveaway in a northeastern province. Anutin has touted growing marijuana, also called cannabis, as a way to increase farmers’ incomes. The government insists that officially, only medical marijuana has been legalized. But there appear to be no serious impediments to private, recreational use.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Skip to content