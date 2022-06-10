Ukraine: 100-200 soldiers die daily, new plea for more arms

By DAVID KEYTON and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian presidential adviser says up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day in Russia’s military onslaught. Mykhailo Podolyak told the BBC that only more and more advanced Western weaponry will turn back the Russian offensive, reduce the casualties and force Moscow to the negotiating table. The slog in the Donbas continued Friday, with a Ukrainian governor saying forces are fighting “for every house and every street” in a key city. The British government said Russia must take responsibility for the “sham trial” of two Britons and a Moroccan who were sentenced to death for fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.