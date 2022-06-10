Ukraine pleads for weapons as 100-200 soldiers die a day

By DAVID KEYTON and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian presidential adviser says up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day in the war with Russia. Mykhailo Podolyak told the BBC that only more and more advanced Western weaponry will reduce the casualties, turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table. After failing to overrun Ukraine’s capital, Russia has made plodding progress in the country’s east. A provincial governor reported Friday that Russian and Ukrainian forces were fighting “for every house and every street” in a key city. Meanwhile, the British government said Russia must take responsibility for the “sham trial” of two Britons and a Moroccan who were sentenced to death for fighting against Russia in Ukraine.