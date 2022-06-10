White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok. The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings. Those are the issues Department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S. The heightened concern comes just weeks after an 18-year-old white man, who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms, entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons. He gunned down 10.