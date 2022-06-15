Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Israel, and the European Union have signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. The deal, stamped Wednesday in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said. Last year, the European Union imported roughly 40% of its gas from Russia, and due to that has had difficulty imposing sanctions on Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.