EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds in drinking water pose health risks at levels below the government’s ability to detect them. Most uses of so-called “forever chemicals” known as PFOA and PFOS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers. But there are some ongoing uses. The EPA on Wednesday issued nonbinding health advisories setting the permissible health thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero. The chemicals are in products including cardboard packaging and carpets. The chemicals remain in the environment because they don’t degrade over time. Serious health conditions associated with the chemicals include cancer and reduced birth weight.