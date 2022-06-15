Florida utility aims to eliminate carbon emissions by 2045

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest electricity provider has announced plans to eliminate all of its carbon emissions by 2045 by increasing its reliance on solar energy, including using it to turn water into hydrogen to power its generating plants. Florida Power & Light says the multibillion dollar plan will not result in any price increases beyond what would be anticipated normally for its nearly 6 million customers. The company plans to eliminate its use of natural gas, which generates two-thirds of its power today. It plans to replace that with solar power, including using it to convert water into hydrogen fuel. It will also continue operating its two nuclear plants.