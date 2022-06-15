Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:52 AM

Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s Gazprom has announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row, hours after Germany’s vice chancellor said its initial move appeared to be political rather than a result of techical problems. The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday, bringing the overall reduction in deliveries through the pipeline to 60%. The new cut came a day after Gazprom said it would reduce flows by 40% after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. It blamed the same issue for the additional reduction.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Skip to content