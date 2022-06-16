Flight cancellations create a bad travel day across the US

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Airlines are canceling more than 1,500 flights across the U.S. in one of the worst days yet in the summer travel season. Cancellations were especially high Thursday in the New York City area, where forecasts called for a chance of storms late in the day. At least one-fourth of all flights were scrubbed at LaGuardia Airport in New York and nearby Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey. As travelers waited for flights, airline executives were holding a virtual meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They were expected to talk about the airlines’ preparation for a busy summer.