VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy attended the announcement on Thursday, as did Sloane Stephens, a Black professional tennis player who’s faced a torrent of racist abuse. After matches, Stephens said, she’s worried to pick up her phone because “I know what will be waiting for me when I unlock it.” The task force is expected to issue recommendations in 180 days. The new effort comes as the United States reels from mass shootings in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary online.