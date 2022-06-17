1 dead in protests over India’s military recruitment policy

By OMER FAROOQ and ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least one person has been killed as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military. The death occurred Friday in Secundrabad in southern India where nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered police as they rampaged the railroad station for more than an hour, police said. Another 15 people were reportedly injured. Under the new program announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women but only for four years. Seventy-five percent of them will be retired after four years with no pension benefits.