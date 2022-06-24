Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions

By DAVID KEYTON, JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that the country’s troops have begun to retreat from a besieged city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city’s edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures with civilians. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said that the Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk, which has been reduced mostly to rubble and seen a population decline from an estimated 100,000 to 10,000.